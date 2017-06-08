Lavendar and honey festival comes to Sparks | NevadaAppeal.com

A sweet and scent-sational new event is coming to downtown Sparks this summer, the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival.

The festival will be held on June 25 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., in downtown Sparks. In addition to lavender and honey products from local producers, the festival will feature arts and crafts, event-themed food, music, guest speakers and demonstrations, a children's area with train rides, free yoga sessions and even a signature beer from Great Basin Brewing Company.

The festival is a collaboration between Ann Louhela of Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute and Angela Handler of 39 North Downtown to highlight Nevada agriculture and the community of Sparks. The two women have worked together on other events and recognized that a lavender and honey themed festival would have wide appeal.

"The festival a celebration of local agriculture, local food and independent businesses," Handler said. "And what better place to have it than downtown Sparks. We work with farmers at our Thursday night farmers market, and agriculture is a perfect fit for special events, especially lavender and honey. We look forward to growing this into a regional event."

Sponsoring organizations for the festival include WNC Specialty Crop Institute, 39 North Downtown, city of Sparks, Great Basin Brewing Company, Juicebox Yoga, Victorian Saloon, Mummers and Nevada Health Link. For details, visit http://www.lavenderandhoneyfest.com.