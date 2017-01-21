Legislative summit to prove vets with information | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS), in partnership with the United Veterans Legislative Council (UVLC), will be hosting an upcoming Legislative Summit in Carson City, Nevada.

The Summit will be held on January 28, from 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM inside the Old Assembly Chambers located at the State Capitol Building, 101 North Carson Street. (Registration and coffee begin at 8:15 AM)

It is designed to provide information to veterans and veteran supporters about the upcoming 2017 Legislative session.

The UVLC will be on hand to provide veterans with information about potential legislation that could impact veterans or their families. They will also learn from the UVLC about the legislative process, how to track bills, and how veterans or their families can become engaged.

Also present to speak with participants are Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle and Assemblyman Chris Edwards who will provide their thoughts on the most important aspects of citizen participation in the legislative process, followed by a question and answer period.

You may RSVP by signing up at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2017-legislative-summit-tickets-31308980002