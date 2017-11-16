Library celebrates Native American Month

With at least 20 Native American tribes in Nevada, kids and students gathered at the Churchill County Library on Wednesday to learn about the remarkable culture, as part of recognizing National Native American Heritage Month.

This hour-long event made its first debut at the library, thanks to the Strength of Nations Club of both Churchill County middle and high schools.

CCHS Indian Education Liaison Carlene Pacheco said the goal of the event was to raise awareness about the culture through education.

"I want to do more with kids in the community," she said. "It's important for them to be proud of who they are and their culture, and express it, or share the history of it."

Two CCMS students and one CCHS student volunteered to read aloud Native American children's books to the group. In honor of National Native American Heritage Month, the students also read aloud at Lahontan Elementary School and will read to E.C. Best Elementary School students on Friday.

"Kids need to learn about it now so they understand it more as they grow," said Jayden Wassmuth, a ninth grader who also read stories aloud at the library.

The mini seminars included pictorial details about local tribes, and Native American language and vocabulary, such as counting to 10 in northern Paiute. The event also featured Joe Allen, a member of the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, exhibiting his duck decoy as a traditional local artist.

Kids also got the opportunity to craft their own beaded medallions.

Pacheco said she hopes to promote educational events regarding Native American history on a regular basis at schools and community locations.

"We want to keep this going," she said. "The younger generation should learn from older students about cultures and feel comfortable."