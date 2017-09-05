Library unveils new programs

Take a look at all the library has to offer. New programs have been added and old favorites remain.

STEAM Club

STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math into hands-on projects and activities. Activities include Lego Club, Coding Workshop and more. Every Friday from 2-4 p.m. Special event — Food Magic with Justin Impossible on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

Paws2Read

Children read to dogs (Yes! Real live dogs!) as a way to improve their reading and to hang out with a furry friend. Thursday, Sept. 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. This program happens monthly.

Quiller's Club

Produce artwork in the ancient form of quilling or paper filigree. All experience levels welcome. Sept. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. Tis program is offered monthly on the second Tuesday of the month.

Computer Classes

This series offers basic classes: Creating and using an email account will be covered on Sept. 18 from 9-11 a.m. Additional classes will be added based on community demand. Let us know if there is something you'd like to learn.

Open Computer Lab

Bring your questions or just drop by to practice your skills every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Computers are available for your use. A librarian is on hand to assist.

Story Time

Story Time is held each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and valuable tips to help your child get ready to read.

Knitting Club

Share what you're working on or get ideas on your knitting project. The Knitting Club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Featured Artist

Paintings Maxine Capriolo-Hight are on exhibit in the in the library through September.

New and Noteworthy

Sourdough by Robin Sloan: A software engineer is left a sourdough starter from sibling bakers after they're forced to close their shop, a gift that leads to a new vocation, a legal dispute, and a venture into a secret market that fuses food with technology.

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Max Tegmark: What jobs should be automated? How should our legal systems handle autonomous systems? How likely is the emergence of suprahuman intelligence? How do we ensure that the uses of A.I. remain beneficial? These are the issues at the heart of this book and its unique perspective, which seeks a ground apart from techno-skepticism and digital utopia."

Library Location

The library is located at 553 South Maine and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the Director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@clan.lib.nv.us.