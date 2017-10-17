Lisa Chappelow

Where do you work?

I've been Highland Estates Administrator for three weeks.

What do you do there?

Long-term care, compliance of federal and state laws, make sure that facility is always giving good, quality care, responsible for financial peace of Highland Estates, customer service is number one priority and work dealing with emotional choice for loved ones.

What you love about your job?

The best part of my job is getting to help and give good care to the elderly. Along the way, I get to know them and hear their wonderful stories. It is a new adventure every day.

Tell us about your family.

Two children, Megan age 21 and Christopher age 14

Where are you from?

Indiana

What is your favorite success story?

Back in Indiana, there was an elderly woman in her 90s, who loved fire trucks. There was a Police-Fire Week and we had a luncheon for them. This elderly woman went right up to a fireman and told him how much she loved fire trucks. Her wish came true because she got to go around the block in the fire truck and blow the whistle. She was so happy.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

"If you want to do something, you can always make that happen." I learned this from my parents. In fact, back in the 1980's I was accepted into the Police Academy during a time when it was not easy to do for a woman, but I accomplished it, so this work ethic my parents shared with me has stayed with me.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Communication and actively listening! These are so important!

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of women in business?

Start early, in High School, to act being a professional adult in a professional world.

What are your hobbies?

I enjoy watching the Indianapolis Colts and I love playing basketball!

What do you love most about Churchill County?

Everyone is friendly here and very helpful with anything. It has been a positive experience. It reminds me of my hometown where I grew up!

Is there anything else about being a Woman in Business that you would like to share?

In all honesty, try harder. Women don't have the 'connections' all the time that they need. Network better and keep those connections.