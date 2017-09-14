Local agriculture producers have chance to learn business strategies

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is offering a workshop on "Business Strategies for Nevada Agriculture Producers" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20. It will be held in Reno, but will also be available via interactive video at Cooperative Extension offices in Fallon, Elko and Logandale. Presenters will discuss how to identify risks, ways to reduce risk, and ways to improve agricultural businesses.

"For new and beginning farmers, or producers who wish to diversity, the way their business is structured has ramifications for day-to-day operations and financial outcomes," said Extension Educator Carol Bishop, one of the workshop's presenters. "This class is to inform people of their options, and how those different options can impact both their routines and their bottom line."

Other presenters include Extension Educator Holly Gatzke, a local producer and a representative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's assistance programs, including the USDA's Risk Management Agency.

Topics include:

What is Risk, Risk Tolerance, Types of Risk, Mitigating Risk with Insurance Options

Concepts in Credit

Maximizing Profit

IRS Schedule F and Potential Agriculture Law Changes

Marketing Concepts and Consumer Buying Behavior

USDA Assistance Programs

The workshop is $15 and will be held at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension Office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno, where lunch will be provided. In Fallon, it will be available via interactive video at 111 Sheckler Road. (Lunch will not be available at the Fallon offices.)

For information or to register, go to https://rmabusinessstrategies.eventbrite.com, or contact Registration Coordinator Catrinna Berginnis, berginnisc@unce.unr.edu or 775-945-3444, ext. 1033. Those in need of special accommodations or assistance can contact Bishop, bishopc@unce.unr.edu or 702-397-2604, at least three days prior to the workshop.

The workshop is part of Cooperative Extension's Herds and Harvest Program that helps farmers and ranchers across the state develop agricultural entrepreneurship, implement sustainable agricultural marketing strategies and improve profitability. The program is in collaboration with the University's College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources; and is supported by the USDA's Risk Management Agency and the USDA's Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. For information on the Herds and Harvest Program, go to http://www.unce.unr.edu/programs/sites/bfr/.