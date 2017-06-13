Local graduates | NevadaAppeal.com

Gonzaga UNIVERSITY

Mollie Black and RoseMary Homma, both of Fallon, participated in graduation exercises during Gonzaga University's Commencement Ceremony that was held in May in Spokane's Veterans' Memorial Arena.

These students completed their undergraduate degree requirements this year.

Both students also earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2017. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities.

Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master's degrees, doctorate deg rees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.

WASHINGton STATE UNIVERSITY

Jacob Alexander Kirsch of Fallon has been named to the Washington State University's President's Honor Roll recognizing students who stand above the rest with excellent academic performance.

To be eligible for the honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at WSU and earn a grade point average of 3.75 or earn a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.

wgu nevada

The following local residents have received their degree from Western Governors University Nevada.

The university held its second commencement ceremony since its 2015 inception at the Smith Center on May 20 and celebrated the graduation of nearly 400 graduates.

Amanda Lister of Fallon has received her Master of Science, Educational Leadership.

Britany Ortega of Fallon has received her Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Cierra Worring of Fallon has received her Bachelor of Science, Health Informatics.

Nicole Esposito of Fallon has received her Bachelor of Arts, Special Education.

DeAnn Fipps of Fallon has received his Bachelor of Science, Nursing.

Justin Smith of Fallon has received his Bachelor of Science, Business – Information Technology Management.

Lucas Koenig of Fallon has received his Master of Arts, Mathematics Education (5-9).

Rick Sugg of Fallon has received his Bachelor of Science, Business Management.

Alexander Logan of Fallon has received his Master of Science, Management and Leadership.

At the commencement, the online, nonprofit university recognized 227 undergraduates and 168 graduates who have completed their degrees in the high-demand career fields of business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare, including nursing.

Representative Ruben Kihuen of Nevada's 4th congressional district delivered the commencement address and joined Chancellor Spencer Stewart in honoring the new alumni in attendance and those who joined via live stream.

"As the state-endorsed online university, WGU Nevada is helping working adults earn the respected degrees they need to advance their careers and succeed in the workplace," Stewart said.

WGU Nevada is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Nevadans' access to higher education throughout the state.

Formed through a partnership between the state of Nevada and nationally recognized Western Governors University (WGU), WGU Nevada is open to all qualified Nevada residents.

The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K–12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, RENo

The University of Nevada provided a list of Fallon graduates from this spring's commencement exercises.

Christine Barnhouse, Journalism Bachelor of Arts

Nevada Gehman, Health Sciences Bachelor of Science

Barre Guillen, Doctor of Medicine

Kelsey Harriman, Liberal Arts Bachelor of Arts

Rebecca Holler, Health Sciences Master of Social Work

Meghan Madrigan, Liberal Arts Master of Justice Management

Austin Moller, Liberal Arts, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Lanae Noel, Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alana Rogne, Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Allie Venturacci, Liberal Arts, Bachelor of Arts

Amanda Zamora, Liberal Arts Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice