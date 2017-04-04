Marshall to speak at annual dinner | NevadaAppeal.com

Former Nevada Treasurer Kate Marshall will be one of two speakers at this year's annual Sawyer-Bryan Dinner on Thursday at The Wok's banquet hall.

The no-host social begins at 6 p.m., and serving for the buffet dinner will start at 7 p.m.

Also speaking is Jill Derby, a former regent on the Nevada State Board of Higher Education and chairwoman of the Nevada Democratic party in 2007-08.

Marshall served as state treasurer for two terms, but because of term limits, she ran for secretary of state in 2014. Republican Barbara Cegavske defeated Marshall in the general election.

Among Marshall's achievements was the successful sponsorship and passage of Senate Bill 75 during the 2011 Legislative session, which created the state's first in-state private equity investment fund.

In 2013, she worked with Upromise, the Nevada College Savings Plans program manager, to lower the initial account opening cost to a mere $15, making it more affordable for Nevada families to begin saving for their children's future higher education costs.

The Distinguished Valor Matching Grant program was established to assist Nevada military families save for their children's college costs.

Since leaving office, Marshall has taken a new direction in her career. She is a member of Opportunity Alliance Nevada, a program that helps people develop their financial skill, and she serves on the board of the United Way.

Additionally, Marshall and her husband, Elliott Parker, have written a book on Nevada's "Great Recession" and how it affected the state.

"It's really not a political focus, but it shows the impact on Nevadans," she said.

Also expected to attend Thursday's dinner are William McCurdy, Nevada State Democratic party chairman; Cory Warfield, NSDP interim executive director; Stewart Boss, NSDP communications director; Marty McGarry, NSDP 1st vice chair from Carson City

McCurdy II, 28, is the state Democratic Party's first African American chair and the youngest chair in modern party history. He was born and grew up in Las Vegas and was elected in 2016 to represent District 6 in the Nevada Assembly.

McGarry is a lifelong Democrat who became active in Nevada politics after moving to Carson City in 2003. Before becoming first vice chair, McGarry served three terms as chair of the Carson City Democratic Central Committee starting in 2011.

For more information on the dinner, including buying tickets, contact 775-867-4229.