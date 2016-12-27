MILITARY NAMES IN THE NEWS | NevadaAppeal.com

Raymond F. Carroll

U.S. Air Force Airman Raymond F. Carroll graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Carroll is the son of Raymond Carroll of Orem, Utah, and Kathleen Hancock of Lovelock. He is also the husband of Amy Carroll.

The airman graduated in 2005 from West Jefferson High School, Terreton, Idaho.