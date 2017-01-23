Monday weather: Storms diminishing throughout the area | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Reno

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Carson City

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.