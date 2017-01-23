Monday weather: Storms diminishing throughout the area | NevadaAppeal.com

Monday weather: Storms diminishing throughout the area
January 23, 2017
Fallon
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Reno
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Carson City
Today
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.