UPDATE: U.S. 95 reopens near Walker Lake | NevadaAppeal.com

Update: NDOT reopened the highway late Tuesday afternoon.

US 95 South at mile marker 65 in Mineral County is closed in both directions due to a mudslide.

A pretty substantial mudslide fell in the Walker Lake area about 10 miles north of Hawthorne. Cars were being stopped in Schurz. Nevada Department of Transportation maintenance crews are now removing the mud and rock debris to make the road safe. NDOT hopes to have it re-opened sometime Tuesday.