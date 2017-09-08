Music, dance & other events slated in art series

The University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts is hosting five Performing Arts Series performances throughout the 2017-18 academic year. The events, ranging from musical performance to dance, will be held at Nightingale Concert Hall in the Church Fine Arts building on campus.

Grammy Award winning quartet Third Coast Percussion will open the season on Sept. 28 after two masterclasses with University of Nevada, Reno percussion students. The ensemble has been praised for "commandingly elegant" (The New York Times) performances, the "rare power" (Washington Post) of their recordings, and "an inspirational sense of fun and curiosity" (Minnesota Star-Tribune).

Lula Washington, co-founder of the Lula Washington Dance Theatre, will share her unique style of African and Afro-Haitian dance with the local community during a Nov. 2 performance. During her time in Reno, Washington will work closely with University dance students and present community outreach performances.

The Hot Sardines will be the first of the series to perform in the spring 2018 semester with their Tuesday evening show on Feb. 6. Fueled by the belief that "classic jazz feeds the heart and soul," the Hot Sardines are on a mission to "make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world." While on campus, the Hot Sardines will collaborate with members of the community.

The Black Arm Band will light up the Nightingale stage on April 3. Black Arm Band is an Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) organization and one of Australia's leading performing arts companies. Widely acclaimed for its distinctive music theater performances, celebration of indigenous music, culture, language and powerful visual imagery, the band highlights a people who have been historically overlooked, bringing them and their stories to the forefront of the music world. Reno and Sparks will benefit from one such workshop with the band who, in accordance with their mission, will work closely with native peoples of the performance areas.

The 2017-18 Performing Arts Series season concludes with the University of Nevada, Reno jazz ensemble The Collective with special artist performance on April 26.

Recommended Stories For You

Season tickets for this year's Performing Arts Series went on sale Sept. 1, with individual tickets becoming available Sept. 11. To purchase tickets for this season's performances, call the Lawlor Events Center ticket office at 775-784-4444. For information about each of these upcoming events, contact the University of Nevada, Reno School of the Arts office at 775-784-4278.

The Performing Arts Series is put on by the School of the Arts. The University's School of the Arts embraces its role as a vibrant center for arts and culture in northern Nevada. Its degree programs provide a strong foundation in a range of artistic disciplines, enabling students to contribute as artists, educators and scholars at the local level and beyond. The School also supports and encourages research, innovation and the artistic endeavors of its faculty. Finally, the school encourages broad campus and community participation in the arts through its numerous performances, lectures, shows, core courses and outreach activities that explore diverse cultures and encourage lifelong learning.

Most Arts365 performances and exhibits take place in the Church Fine Arts building on the University campus. For information about the exhibits and performances, go to http://www.unr.edu/NVArts365, call 775-784-4278 (4ART), or email arts@unr.edu.