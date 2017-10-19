National prescription drug round-up day is Saturday

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office, Fallon Police Department, the Churchill Community Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at CVS on 461 W. Williams Ave.

The public can rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs in order to prevent pill abuse and theft. The service is free and anonymous.

The Churchill Community Coalition said the prescription drug round-up will address a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, the community is more aware that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Unable to attend the takeback and still need to rid your home of unused prescription drugs?

The Churchill Community Coalition said solids can be dropped off at the 24-hour prescription drug drop box located at the Churchill County Sheriff's Office, 73 N. Maine St. Liquids and gasses can be dropped off at the Banner Churchill Community Hospital Pharmacy, 801 E. Williams Ave. No questions will be asked.

For information about the disposal of prescription drugs, visit the Churchill Community Coalition at http://www.churchillcoalition.com.