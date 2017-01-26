Nevada gas prices remain steady | NevadaAppeal.com

Average retail gasoline prices in Nevada have not move in the past week, averaging $2.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,130 gas outlets in Nevada.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.30 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Nevada during the past week, prices yesterday were 10.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 46.6 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Jan. 23 in Nevada have ranged widely over the last five years.

“Last week ended with President Trump’s Inauguration and we saw the benchmark WTI crude close up more than $1 per barrel from the previous day… Coincidence?” asked Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

One of the first announcements made by the new Trump Administration was its “America First Energy Plan” that states that “Producing more energy is in America’s national security interest.”

“President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the [Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries] cartel and any nations hostile to our interests,” stated the announcement. “At the same time, we will work with our (Persian) Gulf allies to develop a positive energy relationship as part of our antiterrorism strategy.”

While it’s too soon to speculate what such a plan might mean in the long term for prices at the pump, for now we expect another week of nominal decreases in retail gas prices,” added Laskoski. “Refineries are unloading winter-blend gasoline at ‘fire sale’ prices.”