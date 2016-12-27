Nevada selected to participate in behavioral health clinic | NevadaAppeal.com

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today announced that Nevada has been selected as one of eight states for participation in a two-year Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) demonstration program designed to improve behavioral health services in the community.

“Our community clinics have done an incredible job in paving the way for the demonstration program,” said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, senior adviser on Behavioral Health for the State of Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health Bureau of Behavioral Health, Prevention, and Wellness.

Nevada was selected as one of eight states out of a total of 19 who applied. The demonstration program award signals an unprecedented opportunity for Nevada’s behavioral health system to innovate the ways in which behavioral health providers can address unmet need in both urban and frontier communities. During the planning grant year, Nevada selected four community behavioral health providers to become CCBHCs; Westcare Nevada in Clark and Washoe counties, Bridge Counseling in Clark County, Vitality Unlimited in Elko County and New Frontier Treatment Center in Churchill County. These CCBHCs will be providing behavioral health and primary care services to individuals, children, families, and adults in their communities.

“The services include 24-hour mobile crisis and crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance use treatment, case management, recovery supports, services for Veterans and their families,” stated Dr. Woodard. “Through the collaborative efforts of state and local agencies working together, Nevada has an opportunity to implement system-wide changes for Medicaid and Nevada Check Up beneficiaries and help individuals with mental and substance abuse disorders obtain the health care they need.”

Nevada will be reimbursed through Medicaid for behavioral health treatment, services, and supports to Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries using an approved prospective payment system. To qualify for certification, CCBHCs provide core services across the lifespan, utilize evidence-based practices and health information technology, report on quality measures, and coordinate care providers and hospitals in the community.

Under this demonstration program, Nevada will expand services available to include supported employment, ambulatory detox, medication assisted treatment, screening and care for chronic conditions, and family support services. Access to services extends beyond the typical clinical setting and will be provided in the community. One of the primary goals of the CCBHC demonstration program is to provide high quality, evidence-based care that addresses each individual’s needs, when and where care is needed.

In addition to Nevada, HHS selected Minnesota, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon and Pennsylvania for the demonstration program.