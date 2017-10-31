Nevada Veterans Coalition seeks donations for wreaths

Once again it is time to honor our veterans who gave a portion of their life for our country.

At 9 a.m. on the third Saturday in December, the Nevada Veterans Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed on veterans' graves with the goal to someday place a wreath for every veteran interred at the cemetery.

For the last three years that goal was reached. This year the NVC hopes to repeat that; however, there are more than 8,000 veterans interred at the cemetery, and the NVC needs your help.

These are living wreaths, delivered in ice by volunteer truck drivers who deliver them two days prior to the service. More than 750 locations throughout the United States participate in this ceremony every year, simultaneously at noon, Eastern Time.

With your help, the NVC and over 1,600 volunteers will be able to honor our veterans who have given so much. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony and help us place these wreaths.

You can order a wreath by going to nnvc.org and click on Wreaths across America for the pdf form, or mail your donation to:

Nevada Veterans Coalition; P.O. Box 415; Fernley, NV 89408

Every penny received goes to the purchase of a wreath. The price is $15 per wreath, and for every two wreaths purchased the NVC receives one additional wreath – free of charge.

We need to honor our veterans — it is the right thing to do.