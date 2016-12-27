New babies fill stockings at Banner Churchill | NevadaAppeal.com

Stockings at Banner Churchill Community Hospital are stuffed with the best holiday gifts this December including this stocking filled with Ronin Ansotegui, the son of Jentry and Victor Ansotegui born Dec. 10.

Thanks to a generous gift from BCCH nurse Tracy Shoopman, 16 families who deliver babies at the hospital in December will take home a baby-sized Christmas stocking. Shoopman made the stockings while she was taking time off from work. She said years ago her son received a Christmas stocking, and she wanted to pass on the custom.

Shoopman said she hopes to make this a Christmas tradition for the hospital’s Women and Infant Services Department.