New breeds of dogs and cats

In the past two articles I have explored dog and cat breeds that have become extinct. Extinction reasons vary; sometimes predators are the culprit, but more often the animals are crossbred into a designer breed.

I decided to take a look at some of the new breeds and see what's cooking. I didn't have to look hard because one of cutest is a regular at the dog park. The Labradoodle is a cross between a poodle and a Labrador retriever. These guys have the sweet disposition of a Lab and wild curly hair. Definitely a winner!

The Puggle is another new breed that combines the beagle and pug. These guys are full of energy, small and very cuddly. They have the smashed face look of the pug but with ears and body of the beagle. I love the fact they howl like a beagle; they're just too cute.

Moving on to designer cats, I had to check out the Cheetoh. Those magnificent animals are the offspring of Bengal cats and Ocicats. They look like cheetahs and are large, weighing 15 to 23 pounds.

They have a gorgeous spotted coat and are very intelligent. Sean Connery owns a Cheetoh. That's how cool this cat is.

My favorite is the Toyger. The name describes the cat perfectly because it is a toy tiger. It looks just like a tiger with a beautiful striped coat. Its toes are long like a tiger's, so it walks with a tiger swagger. Looking at the Toyger's eyes is like seeing a tiger's because its eyes reflect light, just like a tiger's.

The world of designer animals is interesting with marvels abounding. I can hardly wait to see what's coming next. You can check out the animals in action at YouTube Dogs 101 and YouTube Cats 101.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.