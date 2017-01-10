NHP keeps busy on area roads | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Highway Patrol spent a busy three days responding to crashes and other incidents in the Fallon-Fernley District, which includes a portion of Interstate 80.

Trooper Trent Barnes, spokesman for the district, said troopers were dispatched to 18 crashes on I-80, U.S. 50 Alternate and U.S. 95.

“This doesn’t include the slide-offs,” Barnes said.

The majority of accidents occurred on U.S. 95 south about 17 miles south of Fallon. Within a span of 18 hours, troopers investigated five crashes including one Friday morning that resulted in a driver of a tractor-flatbed losing control of his rig and plowing into two NHP vehicles that were parked alongside the highway. Troopers had been previously called to a rollover crash.

“The driver was cited for not using due care,” Barnes said.

According to the NHP, one vehicle was totaled and the other damaged.

Troopers also responded to a number of accidents on I-80 between mile markers 71-77. Barnes said icy conditions led to a number of crashes. In addition to attending to crashes, Barnes said troopers were also busy assisting motorists.

Out of all the incidents, Barnes said only three people were injured.

With the flooding that occurred over the weekend and now a new batch of storms moving into the area, he is advising motorists to be careful of pooled or running water on the highways. Throughout the flooding and storms, law enforcement agencies are advising motorists not to travel at night unless they must because of possible water or black ice on the roadways.

Barnes said it is more difficult for motorists to gauge the depth of water on the highways at night.