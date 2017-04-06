Northern Nevada lenders honored | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority and USDA Rural Development honored Northern Nevada lenders in real cowboy style, kicking up their heels at the recently held Lender Appreciation Luncheon.

Keynote John Tyson, and Master of Ceremonies Mark Ashworth kept the event lively throughout the celebration. Along with his flair for storytelling, Tyson shared little-known facts about some of the most rural towns in Nevada. Ashworth, wearing his finest boots and jovial cowboy charm, was instrumental in helping NRHA and USDA recognize the achievements of local lenders who make home ownership dreams come true in rural Nevada.

Serving rural Nevada can be challenging, and it takes dedicated lenders to nail the deal. NRHA Director of Homebuyer Services Diane Arvizo said the dedication of the real estate lending professionals who operate in rural Northern Nevada and who have obligated a significant number of NRHA loans through the Home At Last™ programs that provide down payment assistance grants and Mortgage Credit Certificates to rural home buyers.

"Working in rural Nevada is hard. We thank you for hanging in there, being committed to doing the deal, and making homeownership a reality in these rural areas," Arvizo said. "Without you, rural homebuyers would not have access to our programs that often provide the only affordable housing solution."

Applying the cowboy themes to all awards, in the county category of "Head Hog at the Trough." the lending leaders were Dana Brown of Finance of America. Humboldt County; Annette Hunt, Guild Mortgage, Elko County; Shayla Gifford, Guild Mortgage, Washoe and Storey counties; Jane Capurro, PrimeLending, Churchill County; Deanna Cobb, American Pacific Mortgage, Lander County; Heather Creveling, Summit Funding, Eureka and Pershingc counties; Kyle Rush, Guild Mortgage, Carson City and Douglas County; Amanda Rea, Guild Mortgage, Lyon County; and Lisa Fleck, Summit Funding, Mineral County.