Northern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders named Veteran Supporter of the Month | NevadaAppeal.com

During a ceremony at the Governor’s Mansion, the Northern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders were honored as Nevada’s Veteran Supporter of the Month for November.

The Veteran Supporter of the Month Award recognizes both active organizations and nonveteran Nevada community members who provide exceptional support to the military stationed in Nevada, Nevada veterans and their families.

This program expands the Nevada Veteran of the Month Award (VOM) by shining a light on individuals who, while not serving in uniform, help veterans with no expectation of recognition or award. It also serves to recognize the contributions of organizations who donate their time and energy to improve the life of our veterans.

The Veteran of the Month/Veteran Supporter of the Month Ceremonies are a part of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s pledge to make Nevada “the most veteran and military friendly state in the nation.”

“So many find the continual presence of the Northern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders at these services to be of comfort,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller. “The Patriot Guard Riders ensure all of our fallen veterans, including those who are estranged or without family or living relatives, are honored in a way that is deserving. The Patriot Guard Riders make sure no veteran is ever forgotten.”

The ceremony was open to the public and free to attend, as are many events hosted by NDVS.

For information on outreach efforts and available programs for veterans, go to http://www.veterans.nv.gov/, or call 702-486-3830.