Noted photographer to speak at museum

Will Furman, director of Fine Art Photographer, is the guest speaker on Oct. 10 followed by Nevada Magazine Publisher Janet Geary on Oct. 17 who will present the background of past covers from the award-winning magazine.

He will discuss his photographic work at the Churchill County Museum on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Called "A fearfully and wonderfully bad place," by Bodie Daily Free Press on Jan. 7, 1880, the Bodie of yesteryear had as notorious a reputation then as its remnant ghost town does today, drawing in roughly 200,000 visitors annually as a California State Historic Park.

A stunning new publication entitled "Bodie: Good Times and Bad "rekindles the life into the historic settlement through the masterful storytelling of writer Nicholas Clapp with plentiful reproductions of historic documents, images, and accounts. The text combined with the powerful images of present-day Bodie from Furman has resulted in a work that is sure to please.

Many of Furman's photos might be mistaken for double exposures. That's because he uses a technique he's dubbed "inside-out" photography, in which he captures scenes at just the right angle, and in just the right lighting, so that the scene inside a window blends perfectly with the scene outside. The result is a hauntingly beautiful composite that speaks to past and present.

Clapp's storytelling lends its own special magic.

"Bodie State Historic Park is a very special place and this is a very special book," said Brian Cahill, Acting Chief of the Interpretation and Education Division for California State Parks. "Will Furman's captivating photos tell a powerful story on their own, but accompanied by Nick Clapp's compelling narrative, the place truly comes alive."

Furman's fine art images bring together a lifetime of immersion in film, drama, theater, music and photography. He has directed and photographed hundreds of film and television productions, and numerous live music shows. He is also a cabaret singer, musician and performer. Through his involvement in the arts he has developed a distinct eye that captures the drama, serenity and magic of nature and the world around him.

"To me, photographs are successful when it creates a meaningful, emotional connection with the viewer," Furman said. "Each picture tells its own story, brought to life in the final print. Every image is an exciting journey of discovery and refinement.

Furman has a long background in the commercial art world that prepared him for becoming a fine art photographer. He received a B.A. and M.A. from San Francisco State University in Television and Motion Pictures. His master thesis was "Stones of Eden," a documentary film he photographed in Afghanistan.