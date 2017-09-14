Oasis Academy Future Fest Sept. 22

Oasis Academy is hosting its first Future Fest on Sept. 22 at the Fallon Convention Center.

Principal Rochelle Tisdale said attendees will enjoy an evening of fun including music, a silent auction, food, wine and spirits, a green screen photo booth, psychic readings and tours of the school.

Proceeds from the Future Fest will support scholarships for Oasis seniors continuing their education and K-12 student co-curricular activities.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. For information or to purchase tickets, call Oasis at 775-423-5437.

The charter school also shared that its efforts have earned Oasis a five-star rating from the Nevada Department of Education.