Oasis Academy geometry team best in Northern Nevada | NevadaAppeal.com

Oasis Academy geometry team best in Northern Nevada
January 31, 2017
Oasis Academy geometry students took first, second and third place plus the team win at the recent Northern Nevada Math Council competition, a first-time participation for Oasis.
Taught by Sam Hubbard, geometry and Algebra 2 students attended because they were interested in trying to compete on the difficult tests, said Rochelle Tisdale, Oasis Academy executive director.
“We are very proud of Mr. Hubbard and all of the students,” Tisdale said. “They work hard on a daily basis and it was nice to see them rewarded.”
