Oasis Toastmasters receives prestigious award | NevadaAppeal.com

Toastmasters, International has recognized Fallon’s Oasis Toastmasters club with the “President’s Distinguished Club” award for 2016.

The award was presented during Toastmasters’ District 39 Fall Conference in Sacramento, Calif.

Fallon’s Oasis Toastmasters was the only club in the Northern Nevada /Northern California district to complete all 10 goals required for this award.

Some of the acknowledged achievements were member promotions to higher levels of communication and leadership skills; participation in officer trainings; and increased membership

Receiving the President’s Distinguished Club award is an honor for the local club. Oasis Toastmasters is privileged to work with members of our community in improving their communication and leadership abilities and building confidence.

The Club meets every Thursday at Highland Village, 570 North Sherman St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information call 775-867-5911.