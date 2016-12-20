 Operational pause lifted for Growler, Super Hornet fleet | NevadaAppeal.com

Operational pause lifted for Growler, Super Hornet fleet

150801-N-EH855-316 WATERS NEAR HAWAII (Aug. 1, 2015) An E/A-18G Growler from the Shadowhawks of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, are en route to conduct a hull-swap with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) after serving seven years as the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Yokosuka, Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Mai/Released)

SAN DIEGO (NNS) — Naval Air Forces directed the Growler and Super Hornet squadrons to resume normal operations after an operational pause that was put into effect following a Growler ground mishap in Whidbey Island, Friday Dec. 16.

The Growler accident that resulted in injuries to the Pilot and Electronic Warfare Officer caused safety concerns that necessitated an operational pause for all Super Hornets and Growlers. After Naval Air Systems Command and Boeing engineers investigated and identified several factors that likely contributed to the mishap, Naval Air Forces directed mitigation measures be implemented across the F-18 Fleet, since there are some similarities in the component designs for the affected systems in the recent Growler mishap. Once individual squadrons have briefed and incorporated these mitigation measures, they may resume normal flight operations.

The mitigation measures include changes to aircraft water-wash procedures and updates to the Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization (NATOPS) ground emergency procedures.

The Growler mishap is under investigation.