Passenger in critical condition after Leeteville crash | NevadaAppeal.com

A serious injury crash that left one person in critical condition occurred on U.S. Highway 50 Alternate near Leeteville Junction early on Christmas Day.

Nevada Highway Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 1:15 a.m.

The NHP preliminary investigation reveals a silver Chevy Sonic driven by 23-year-old Vincent Spottedcalf of Fallon was moving westbound at a high rate of speed in the right travel lane. A blue 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by 19-year-old Meriah Tipton was also traveling in the right travel lane ahead of the Sonic. Spottedcalf struck the rear of the blue Dodge Avenger causing vthe ehicle to travel off the roadway and overturn. Malissa Vogel, 20, who was in the right front passenger seat, was ejected. The NHP report stated Vogel may not have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The NHP said troopers observed signs of alcohol use from Spottedcalf at the scene, and he was suspected of driving while impaired The NHP placed him under arrest and booked him at the Churchill County jail on suspicion of DUI with an accident causing substantial bodily harm/death, along with other misdemeanor charges.

Vogel was transported to Renown by Care Flight where she remains in critical condition. Tipton was taken by paramedics to Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon and treated for moderate injuries.

If you have any information regarding this crash or was witness to this incident, contact Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol (M.I.R.T.) at 775-688-2500 or email dhildebrand@dps.state .nv.us and refer to case #161202584