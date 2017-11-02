Photo gallery Halloween in Fallon November 2, 2017 Share Tweet Comments () November 2, 2017 Share Tweet Go back to article Join the ConversationView and add comments »A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For YouTrending In: Lahontan ValleyUTV driver injured in Sand Mountain collisionCourt NewsThe beatAn inside lookCongress changes veteran status for Guard, ReservesTrending SitewideUTV driver injured in Sand Mountain collisionCarson City’s Vintage property back on the marketSuspicious ticket sales for Beauty and the Beast in Carson CityGovernor’s Mansion hosts trick-or-treat in Carson CityHug pulls the upset, ending Carson High soccer’s title hopes