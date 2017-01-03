Police search for suspect in Monday’s high-speed chase | NevadaAppeal.com

Deputies are looking for a suspect who evaded officers Monday in a high-speed chase east of Fallon.

The suspect’s identity remains unknown at this time.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy observed a 1994 Ford Escort at 4:20 p.m. on Monday traveling above the posted speed limit. The vehicle also did not have the required number of license plates on it. According to a CCSO statement, the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to get the vehicle to stop, but the driver accelerated and fled the area at a higher rate of speed, continuing traveling at a high rate of speed north bound on Indian Lakes Road and then west of Bafford Lane.

The vehicle maneuvered through several rural residential areas before driving through two yards and coming to a stop on Yeoman Lane.

Members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, Fallon Tribal Police and Fallon Police Department responded to the area and set up a perimeter. They discovered the vehicle was located exiting a dirt lot and failed to yield, The CCSO said the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot into an area along the Carson River that is choked with brush, dead and down trees and borders several fields.

Officers searched the area on foot but lost the trail of shoe impressions in the frozen ground along the river. CCSO notified residents in the area were notified as best we could while continuing to search the area