Raffle, annual meeting at museum | NevadaAppeal.com

Tickets for the Churchill County Museum Association's 20th Annual Raffle are currently available for purchase for the following donated prizes:

Two Bassham Furniture gift certificates; Four infield reserved tickets to a Reno Aces ballgame; Two Churchill Arts Council season tickets; An 18-hole round of golf at the Fallon Golf Course for four people including cart as well as a golf accessories gift basket; A lap quit, Land of the Free and Home of the Brave, 24 inch X 34 inch; Two tickets to see Love Labour's Lost at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival; Two $50 gift cards to the Café at Adele's in Carson City, four opening night tickets to Western Nevada Musical Theater Company's production of Beauty and the Beast in November, and a $40 Maverick gas card to travel to Carson City and return; Fallon Theatre Movie Party for up to 30 friends; Four days at a Graeagle vacation home; A large Nevada gift basket filled with an array of Nevada items including Susie's BBQ gift certificate as well as a bottle of wine and a bottle of brandy from Churchill Vineyard/Frey Distillery; $50 gift certificates for lunch or dinner at each of the following — Burger King, La Fiesta, McDonald's, and The Wok; Four floral classes at Doreen's Desert Rose; a reproduction copy of Eliza Leslie's 1835 cookbook, and a vintage tea cart and silver plate tea set.

Tickets, priced at $2 each or 12 for $20, may be obtained at the Churchill County Museum, 1050 S. Maine St. The drawings for the 12 individual items will be held at the association's annual meeting on Saturday at 6 p.m., at the museum. Winners need not be present to claim their prizes.

For information about the raffle, the Churchill County Museum Association, call 775-423-3677.