Rain, snow expected Wednesday | NevadaAppeal.com

The Lahontan Valley will see unsettled, wintry-type weather through Thursday night.

Tonight, more snow is likely before 10 p.m, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one-half inch.

Wednesday is calling for rain with warmer temperatures and a high near 45. Southeast winds about 10 miles per hour may sweep across the valley. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent today.

Tonight, rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m. The weatherman is calling for cloudy with a low around 34. Northwest winds around 5 mph will become southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

A chance of rain and snow showers is called for on Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 42 and north winds 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night will be cold with a low of 11.

The sun returns on Friday with a high in the upper 30s, lower 40s, and the low is expected to drop to 21.