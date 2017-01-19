December business license report | NevadaAppeal.com

Churchill County has issued the following business licenses in DECEMBER 2016.

O.S Tree Services; Tree Services; 775-217-4870; Owner: Oscar Sanchez

Rodeo Dig’s; Online Western Boutique; 775-247-3342; Owner: Meredith Hennessey-Minoletti

Wild Horse Customs & Logistics, Inc.; Custom Broker & Freight Forwarder; 800-401-6115; Owner: Robin Flaherty

Cleary Building Corp.; Post Frame Construction; Bu: 190 Paoli Street; Wisconsin; Ma: P.O Box 930220; Verona, Wisconsin; 53593-0220; 608-845-9700; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance

Craftsman Homes, Inc.; Manufactured Homes Retail & Construction; Bu: 990 Glendale Avenue; Sparks, Nevada; Ma: P.O Box 7036; Reno, Nevada, 89510; 775-853-3004; Owner: Attn. Bookkeeper

Endured Builders; General Contracting; Bu & Ma: 690 Stock Lane; Fernley, Nevada, 89408; 775-691-5318; Owner: Joe Machado

Maid Right/Celestial Findings, Inc.; Cleaning/Crafts/Etc.; Bu: 17425 Purple Sage Lane; Ma: P.O Box 1724; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-1724; 714-657-6483; Owner: Carrie Cox

Midtown Electric, LLC; Electrical Contractor; Bu & Ma: 1850 San Joaquin Drive; Reno, Nevada, 89521; 775-267-7520; Owner: Glenn Coleman-Member

QFAB, LLC; Specialized Design Services; Bu & Ma: 6793 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89506; 775-525-1695; Owner: Kodee Qualtieri

Verticrete Nevada, Inc.; Wall Manufacture/Pre-Cast; Bu: 2490 Resource Drive; Ma: P.O Box 1173; Fernley, Nevada, 89408-1173; 888-375-4442; Owner: Rick Arnaud

Closed Business

Churchill County has terminated the following businesses in December 2016.

Bonnie’s World of Embroidery & Crafts; Embroidery & Crafts; Bu & Ma: 5030 Vanessa Drive; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-867-2211; Owner: Bonnie Enearl

DBS; Yard Service/Maintenance; Bu & Ma: 5650 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-560-4098; Owner: Travis Baker

Mills Ranch Consultants; Retail Sales & Consultant; Bu & Ma: 5707 Candee Lane; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-867-3431; Owner: Roger & Margot Mills

PC Dave Computer Repairs & Upgrade; Computer Repair; Bu & Ma: 1870 Ryan Way; Fallon, Nevada, 89506; 775-574-8883; Owner: David Faulk

Reed Heldermon Welding; Welding-Mobile; Bu & Ma: 2713 Lenore Drive; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-7109; Owner: Reed Heldermon

Sabio’s Diesel Repair; Mechanic-Mobile; Bu: 1240 Soda Lake Road; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: P.O Box 6341; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-6341; 775-842-5650;Owner: Eusebio Gonzalez

The city of Fallon has terminated the following businesses in December 2016.

1st Money Center; 37 Whitaker Lane; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Body Balance Wellness Center; 1680 West Williams; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Childer’s Manor Apartments; Center & Whitaker Lane; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Hendrick Upholstery; 4629 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

High Desert Massage Therapy; C/O 161 Industrial Way; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Jim & Ellen Enterprises; 577 Gummow Drive #58; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

KD Automotive, LLC; Rentals at 40 North Nevada Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Nails by Shonda; 510 South Maine Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

The City of Fallon has issued the following business licenses in DECEMBER 2016.

Ammeron Enterprises, Inc.; Contractor; 4082 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-867-4595; Owner: Ammeron Enterpises, Inc.

Fallon Lodge & Suites; Lodging; 25 North Taylor Street/390 West Williams Avenue; 775-423-4648; Owner: Fallon Lodge Group

Patra Corporation; 270 South Maine Street #6,7,9; Fallon, Nevada. 89406; 418-884-8008; Owner: John S. Simpson-President

Vidal De La Cruz; Misc. Services; 1970 Skyridge Drive; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-2390; Owner: Vidal De La Cruz

Note: A closed or terminated business may also be the result of a change in ownership, a name change, a lapse in renewal or relocation.