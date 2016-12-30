Revised November business license report | NevadaAppeal.com

THIS LIST HAS BEEN CORRECTED FOR NEW OR EXISTING BUSINESSES AND CLOSED BUSINESSES.

Churchill County has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.

Auto Glass and More; Mobile Auto Glass Repair & Replacement; 775-217-9761; Owner: Shane Krogg

Katherine Elkins Designs, LTD; Interior Design; 775-287-8201; Owner: Katherine Rule

Paintings by Kami; Painting; 801-577-0771; Owner: Cami Fielder

Samsnv; Sierra Alcohol Monitoring Service; Monitoring Services (Alcohol); 775-971-8482; Owner: James Smith

Diamond Concrete Cutting; Concrete Subcontractor; Bu & Ma: 80 Corporate Park Drive; Henderson, Nevada, 89074; 702-567-2700; Attn. Licensing Compliance; Owner: Diamond Concrete Cutting

Fallon Massage; Massage, Hypnosis, and Movement Class; Bu: 5083 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: 4399 Cardinal Drive; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-9740; Joan Deegan

Green Team Nurseries, Inc dba Flower Tree Nursery; Bu & Ma: 2975 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-1113; Owner: Michael Bailey

Southwest Land & Minerals Corp.; Aggregate Mining; Bu: North of Hazen-3, 11,13, & 23-20-26; Ma: P.O Box 2302; Reno, Nevada, 89505; 775-843-9165; Owner: John Torok-President

State Fire DC Specialists, LLC; Fire Suppression/Security Systems; Bu & Ma: 5370 East Idaho Street; Elko, Nevada, 89801; 775-777-8826; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance

Tumbleweed Garbage Disposal, LLC; Residential Garbage Collection; Bu: 4790 Schindler Road; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: P.O Box 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5611; 775-426-8265; Owner: Richard Schwall-Manager

Closed Business

Churchill County has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.

Direct Force Maintenance, LLC; Waste Disposal; Bu: STR 1278 1001-Eureka; Ma: P.O Box; 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5611; 775-385-4181; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance

Freedom Home Health, LLC; Services for Elderly & Disabled Persons; Bu & Ma: 3680 Grant Drive Suite L; Reno, Nevada, 89509-5350; 775-348-0827; Owner: Brett Lybrook-Manager

Nevada Outfitters; Guide Service; Bu: 52300 Austin Highway; Ma: P.O Box; 5729; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5729; 775-335-5234; Owner: Rob Wallin

The city of Fallon has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.

Busy Bee Cleaning; 763 Elkhorn Way; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Mae M. Haden; C/O West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Russell R. Guisti, OD-PC; C/O 2333 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Value Inn; 180 West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

The City of Fallon has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.

Leah’s; Bar; 165 South Maine Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89506; Owner: Leah Vahl

Anthony Sanchez; Salon; C/O 40 East Center Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-3320; Owner: Anthony Sanchez

Top 2 Bottom; Retail; 1828 Grimes Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-7174; Owners: Aaron Ramsey & Amy Homer

Note: A closed or terminated business may also be the result of a change in ownership, a name change, a lapse in renewal or relocation.