Revised November business license report | NevadaAppeal.com

Revised November business license report
December 30, 2016
THIS LIST HAS BEEN CORRECTED FOR NEW OR EXISTING BUSINESSES AND CLOSED BUSINESSES.
Churchill County has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.
Auto Glass and More; Mobile Auto Glass Repair & Replacement; 775-217-9761; Owner: Shane Krogg
Katherine Elkins Designs, LTD; Interior Design; 775-287-8201; Owner: Katherine Rule
Paintings by Kami; Painting; 801-577-0771; Owner: Cami Fielder
Samsnv; Sierra Alcohol Monitoring Service; Monitoring Services (Alcohol); 775-971-8482; Owner: James Smith
Diamond Concrete Cutting; Concrete Subcontractor; Bu & Ma: 80 Corporate Park Drive; Henderson, Nevada, 89074; 702-567-2700; Attn. Licensing Compliance; Owner: Diamond Concrete Cutting
Fallon Massage; Massage, Hypnosis, and Movement Class; Bu: 5083 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: 4399 Cardinal Drive; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-9740; Joan Deegan
Green Team Nurseries, Inc dba Flower Tree Nursery; Bu & Ma: 2975 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-1113; Owner: Michael Bailey
Southwest Land & Minerals Corp.; Aggregate Mining; Bu: North of Hazen-3, 11,13, & 23-20-26; Ma: P.O Box 2302; Reno, Nevada, 89505; 775-843-9165; Owner: John Torok-President
State Fire DC Specialists, LLC; Fire Suppression/Security Systems; Bu & Ma: 5370 East Idaho Street; Elko, Nevada, 89801; 775-777-8826; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance
Tumbleweed Garbage Disposal, LLC; Residential Garbage Collection; Bu: 4790 Schindler Road; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: P.O Box 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5611; 775-426-8265; Owner: Richard Schwall-Manager
Closed Business
Churchill County has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.
Direct Force Maintenance, LLC; Waste Disposal; Bu: STR 1278 1001-Eureka; Ma: P.O Box; 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5611; 775-385-4181; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance
Freedom Home Health, LLC; Services for Elderly & Disabled Persons; Bu & Ma: 3680 Grant Drive Suite L; Reno, Nevada, 89509-5350; 775-348-0827; Owner: Brett Lybrook-Manager
Nevada Outfitters; Guide Service; Bu: 52300 Austin Highway; Ma: P.O Box; 5729; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5729; 775-335-5234; Owner: Rob Wallin
The city of Fallon has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.
Busy Bee Cleaning; 763 Elkhorn Way; Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Mae M. Haden; C/O West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Russell R. Guisti, OD-PC; C/O 2333 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Value Inn; 180 West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406
The City of Fallon has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.
Leah’s; Bar; 165 South Maine Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89506; Owner: Leah Vahl
Anthony Sanchez; Salon; C/O 40 East Center Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-3320; Owner: Anthony Sanchez
Top 2 Bottom; Retail; 1828 Grimes Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-7174; Owners: Aaron Ramsey & Amy Homer
Note: A closed or terminated business may also be the result of a change in ownership, a name change, a lapse in renewal or relocation.