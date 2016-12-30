 Revised November business license report | NevadaAppeal.com

Revised November business license report

THIS LIST HAS BEEN CORRECTED FOR NEW OR EXISTING BUSINESSES AND CLOSED BUSINESSES.

Churchill County has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.

Auto Glass and More; Mobile Auto Glass Repair & Replacement; 775-217-9761; Owner: Shane Krogg

Katherine Elkins Designs, LTD; Interior Design; 775-287-8201; Owner: Katherine Rule

Paintings by Kami; Painting; 801-577-0771; Owner: Cami Fielder

Samsnv; Sierra Alcohol Monitoring Service; Monitoring Services (Alcohol); 775-971-8482; Owner: James Smith

Diamond Concrete Cutting; Concrete Subcontractor; Bu & Ma: 80 Corporate Park Drive; Henderson, Nevada, 89074; 702-567-2700; Attn. Licensing Compliance; Owner: Diamond Concrete Cutting

Fallon Massage; Massage, Hypnosis, and Movement Class; Bu: 5083 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: 4399 Cardinal Drive; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-9740; Joan Deegan

Green Team Nurseries, Inc dba Flower Tree Nursery; Bu & Ma: 2975 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-1113; Owner: Michael Bailey

Southwest Land & Minerals Corp.; Aggregate Mining; Bu: North of Hazen-3, 11,13, & 23-20-26; Ma: P.O Box 2302; Reno, Nevada, 89505; 775-843-9165; Owner: John Torok-President

State Fire DC Specialists, LLC; Fire Suppression/Security Systems; Bu & Ma: 5370 East Idaho Street; Elko, Nevada, 89801; 775-777-8826; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance

Tumbleweed Garbage Disposal, LLC; Residential Garbage Collection; Bu: 4790 Schindler Road; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: P.O Box 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5611; 775-426-8265; Owner: Richard Schwall-Manager

Closed Business

Churchill County has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.

Direct Force Maintenance, LLC; Waste Disposal; Bu: STR 1278 1001-Eureka; Ma: P.O Box; 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5611; 775-385-4181; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance

Freedom Home Health, LLC; Services for Elderly & Disabled Persons; Bu & Ma: 3680 Grant Drive Suite L; Reno, Nevada, 89509-5350; 775-348-0827; Owner: Brett Lybrook-Manager

Nevada Outfitters; Guide Service; Bu: 52300 Austin Highway; Ma: P.O Box; 5729; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5729; 775-335-5234; Owner: Rob Wallin

The city of Fallon has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.

Busy Bee Cleaning; 763 Elkhorn Way; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Mae M. Haden; C/O West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Russell R. Guisti, OD-PC; C/O 2333 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Value Inn; 180 West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

The City of Fallon has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.

Leah’s; Bar; 165 South Maine Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89506; Owner: Leah Vahl

Anthony Sanchez; Salon; C/O 40 East Center Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-3320; Owner: Anthony Sanchez

Top 2 Bottom; Retail; 1828 Grimes Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-7174; Owners: Aaron Ramsey & Amy Homer

Note: A closed or terminated business may also be the result of a change in ownership, a name change, a lapse in renewal or relocation.