Revised, updated weekend forecast | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon

Today

A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday

Snow before 10am, then rain and snow. High near 38. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night

Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10pm. Low around 24. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

MONDAY TRAVEL

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Reno/Carson City

Today

Today

Isolated snow showers before 4pm, then a slight chance of snow after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Snow, mainly after 10pm. Low around 32. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday

Snow before 10am, then rain and snow. High near 35. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Sunday Night

Snow. Low around 27. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

MONDAY TRAVEL

Monday

Snow showers likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Winter Storm Warning FOR WESTERN NEAVA

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RENO NV

456 AM PST SAT JAN 21 2017

NVZ003-220100-

/O.CON.KREV.WS.W.0005.170122T0800Z-170123T1200Z/

GREATER RENO-CARSON CITY-MINDEN AREA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF SPARKS, GARDNERVILLE, AND VIRGINIA CITY

456 AM PST SAT JAN 21 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO 4 AM PST MONDAY…

* TIMING: HEAVY SNOW WILL IMPACT WESTERN NEVADA LATE TONIGHT TO

EARLY MONDAY MORNING.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS: 8 TO 16 INCHES FOR VALLEY LOCATIONS NORTH OF

WASHOE VALLEY…INCLUDING THE GREATER RENO-SPARKS METRO AREA. 14

TO 18 INCHES SOUTH THROUGH THE CARSON VALLEY…INCLUDING CARSON

CITY…MINDEN…AND GARDNERVILLE. 1 TO 2 FEET FOR FOOTHILL AREAS

ABOVE 5000 FEET…INCLUDING VIRGINIA CITY.

* WINDS: GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH ON SUNDAY, MAY LEAD TO AREAS OF

BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW.

* IMPACTS: DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO VERY LOW VISIBILITY

AND SNOW COVERED ROADS. STRONGLY CONSIDER STAYING HOME ON

SUNDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE AN EMERGENCY KIT FOR YOUR HOME AND

CAR. IF TRAVELING, CONSIDER ALTERNATE PLANS. REMEMBER TO CARRY

TIRE CHAINS, EXTRA FOOD, WATER AND CLOTHING. ONCE THE STORM

ARRIVES, TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT OR IMPOSSIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED

PERIOD OF TIME.

Winter Storm Warning FOR CENTRAL NEVADA

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RENO NV

456 AM PST SAT JAN 21 2017

NVZ001-004-220100-

/O.UPG.KREV.WS.A.0001.170122T1200Z-170123T1200Z/

/O.EXB.KREV.WS.W.0005.170122T1200Z-170123T1200Z/

MINERAL AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES-

WESTERN NEVADA BASIN AND RANGE INCLUDING PYRAMID LAKE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF HAWTHORNE, YERINGTON, SMITH VALLEY,

FERNLEY, FALLON, LOVELOCK, AND SILVER SPRINGS

456 AM PST SAT JAN 21 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RENO HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM

WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4

AM PST MONDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* TIMING: HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS: 5 TO 10 INCHES ABOVE 4000 FEET WITH 1 TO

4 INCHES BELOW 4000 FEET.

* SNOW LEVELS: ALL VALLEY FLOORS EXCEPT FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON WHEN

SOME RAIN MAY MIX WITH SNOW BELOW 4500 FEET.

* WINDS: GUSTS TO 40 MPH MAY CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING AND

DRIFTING SNOW ON SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS: EXPECT HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS AND CHAIN OR SNOW

TIRE RESTRICTIONS DUE TO SLICK ROADS. TRAVEL MAY BECOME VERY

DIFFICULT IN SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. STRONGLY CONSIDER STAYING

AT HOME ON SUNDAY.

