Ring in the holiday seasons with the Quebes

A memorable hometown Christmas weekend in Fallon is in store for music lovers when The Quebe Sisters open the holiday celebrations with a performance at the Oats Park Art Center's Barkley Theater on Dec. 2.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at Jeff's Copy Express, ITT at Naval Air Station Fallon or call Churchill Arts Council at 775-423-1440.

When the Quebe Sisters from Texas take the stage in Fallon in two weeks, and the triple-threat fiddle champions start playing and singing in multi-part close harmony, audiences will be transfixed and then blown away with their talent.

The Quebe sisters specialize in the fiddle music of Western Swing and Swing Jazz to accompany their unique harmonizing talents. Not surprisingly, the Quebe Sisters win standing ovations at just about every show. It's been that way since 2000, when they started fiddling together as pre-teens.

In addition to performing on stage by themselves, they have also shared the stage with music legends Willie Nelson, George Strait, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Ray Price and many other country music greats.

It's partly because the trio's vocal and instrumental performances are authentic all-Americana, all the time, respectful of the artists that inspired them the most.

And whether the Quebes (rhymes with "maybe") are decked out in denims and boots or fashionably dressed to the nines in makeup, skirts and heels, the fresh-faced, clean-cut sisters, all in their 20s, look as good as they sound.

Today, after more than a decade of travelling the U.S. and the world, and recording three acclaimed albums, Grace, Sophia and Hulda Quebe are pros in a variety of genres, and count many famous musicians among their biggest boosters.

The Quebe sisters' unbridled passion for American music, along with their talent, skills and a lot of hard work, have taken them far beyond their wildest early aspirations.