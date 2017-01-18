Road conditions | NevadaAppeal.com

Roads are icy in western Nevada. For updates call 511 or go to http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx

I-80 Crash There is an incident (Crash) on I-80 WB in Humboldt County Nevada from milepost 187 through milepost 190; expect delays. Estimated End Time is 7:01 PM

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Imlay to Golconda Summit.

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) on I-80 East from Oreana Exit 119 in Nevada. Convoy of 2 with pilot vehicles, daylight hours only Thursday and Friday. Estimated End Time is 5:30 PM on 01/20/17

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) convoy of two with pilot cars during daylight hours beginning on Thursday January 19th on I-80 from Lovelock eastbound to Exit 173-West Winnemucca Bl in Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/19/17

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) convoy of two with pilot cars during daylight hours beginning on Thursday January 19th on I-80 eastbound from Exit 180-Winnemucca to SR-305-Battle Mountain in Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/19/17

US-50 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) convoy of two with pilot cars during daylight hours beginning Thursday January 19th on US-50 eastbound from SR-305 to SR-376 in Lander County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 4:30 PM on 01/19/17

US-50A Roadwork There is construction (Roadwork, Minor Delays) on US-50A in both directions from Quarry Rd to Cottonwood Ln in Fernley, Lyon County Nevada. Single lane traffic with flaggers, Monday thru Friday daily 7 AM to 5 PM. Estimated End Time is 5:00 PM on 01/20/17