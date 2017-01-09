Roads closed because of floods | NevadaAppeal.com

Multiple state roads in the greater Truckee Meadows and Carson Valley areas remain closed as the Nevada Department of Transportation clears and accesses flood-related damages.

NDOT said Kingsbury Grade between Tramway Drive and Foothill Drive is closed until further notice.

There also are closures on Genoa and Muller Lane in Carson Valley and Minden areas. The roads are anticipated to open within the next day or two.

Many community members are aware of temporary road closures in the Sparks industrial areas and areas of Reno, including East McCarran Boulevard and South Virginia Street. The Nevada Department of Transportation also wanted to share the following notable and potentially long-term STATE ROAD closures.

Please note that these road closures are subject to change. A full and updated list is available at nvroads.com or by dialing 511.

Monday 3:04 p.m. update:

Highway southbound 395 closed due to flooding on both lanes, due to a break of an ice band.

Southbound traffic diverted from Cradlebaugh bridge. Mottsville Lane in Gardnerville has reopened with water in the roadway. Alpine county accessing ICE Dam break.

Northbound lanes anticipated to close at 395 North at Cradlebaugh bridge.

A possible alternative route for those trying to get to Gardnerville and Minden is Jacks Valley Road.

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO STATE ROADS IN PYRAMID LAKE AREA

Some of the greatest flood damage to state roads occurred in the Pyramid Lake area, with extensive damage to State Routes 445, 446 and 447. As one example, an approximately 50-feet drop-off was created by erosion on State Route 446 along Pyramid Lake (photo attached for your use). State Route 445 is currently open to emergency vehicles, but State Routes 445, 446 and 447 remain closed to the public. Many sections of State Routes 445 (Pyramid Highway), 446 and 447 were damaged by washouts and water flowing over the roadway. NDOT is clearing and evaluating roadway damages and has begun the process of contracting for emergency repairs to areas of washout, but motorists should know that sections of state roads in the Pyramid Lake area will continue to be closed indefinitely as repairs are made.

KINGSBURY GRADE CLOSED ON CARSON VALLEY SIDE

Kingsbury Grade is closed between Tramway Drive and Foothill Drive. This closure is on the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade. Residences and businesses in the Tahoe area of Kingsbury Grade remain accessible. Last week, NDOT and contractors repaired a sinkhole which formed where a drainage pipe crosses underneath the road at mile marker 4.3, approximately 10 miles up the road on the Carson Valley side. All of the new roadway surface and much of the new earth that was placed down to fill this previous erosion remained intact. Unfortunately, with the overwhelming amount of precipitation, additional erosion occurred in the area, particularly to drainage areas. With snow and winter weather forecast, NDOT will do all possible to repair the road efficiently and quickly, but no timeframe is yet set. Alternative routes between the Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe are available through U.S. 50, State Route 431 and various routes in California.

POTHOLING ON I-80 WEST OF RENO

Both directions of Interstate 80 west of Keystone Avenue of downtown Reno has extensive potholing. NDOT maintenance forces have will temporarily filled the potholes, and more permanent pothole repairs will be made soon through an emergency repair contract. All lanes are currently open on I-80 in the Reno-Sparks area.

STATE ROUTE 342 in GOLD HILL AREA CLOSED: Local Traffic Permitted

State Route 342 between Virginia City and the SR 341 junction south of Gold Hill is closed due to flood-related damages. Specifically, roadway shoulders and guardrail on a section of the northbound lane has been damaged. Local traffic is permitted on the southern, top section of State Route 342. The nearby alternate route of SR 341 is available.

CARSON VALLEY CLOSURES: Local Traffic Permitted

Genoa and Muller lanes in the Minden/Carson Valley area remain closed. The entire length of Genoa Lane (between U.S. 395 and Foothill Road) is currently closed. The western section of Muller Lane is closed between U.S. 395 and Foothill Road. Both roads experienced roadway shoulder damage, but are anticipated to reopen within the next day or two. Residents will valid ID are allowed access on Muller and Genoa lanes.

STATE ROAD BRIDGE INSPECTIONS

NDOT bridge inspectors have visually assessed state bridges susceptible to high levels of erosion in northwestern Nevada for any imminent bridge safety concerns. No immediate damages or imminent safety concerns were found on state bridges, but NDOT will contract with underwater bridge inspectors as floodwaters subside to review further for any potential bridge damage.

CONTRACTS FOR EMERGENCY REPAIRS ALREADY BEING EXECUTED

NDOT forces and contract partners have been, and will continue to be, mobilized throughout the area to keep drivers safe and NDOT is already in the process of executing emergency contracts to most quickly and efficiently complete major roadway repairs.

NDOT PREPARATIONS PRIOR TO THE FLOOD

After removing snow during heavy snowstorms last week, NDOT road maintenance crews were out in force prior to and during the heavy rains and flooding, clearing state freeway drainages. NDOT contractors staged heavy equipment at dozens of state road bridges from Reno south to the Carson Valley to remove flood-related debris, etc. In addition, more than 50 NDOT staff volunteers have been mobilized to man state road closures. With winter weather forecast, NDOT maintenance forces are now once again preparing for snow and ice removal on state roads.

We remind motorists to only drive if absolutely necessary during extreme winter weather. Motorists are asked to be on high alert for the potential of flood-related debris, potholes and other roadway erosion. Drivers can keep updated on any state road closures by visiting nvroads.com or dialing 511 before driving. As always, motorists are also reminded to drive slowly and safely in upcoming winter snow storms.