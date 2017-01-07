ROADS: Drive carefully this weekend | NevadaAppeal.com

I-580 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-580 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 6.5 in Washoe County in Nevada.

Road Condition I-80 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on I-80 from mile post 69.2 in Placer County to mile post 14.2 in Nevada County in California.

Road Condition I-80 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-80 from mile post 6.0 in Pershing County to mile post 55.8 in Pershing County in Nevada.

Road Condition I-80 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-80 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 7.5 in Washoe County in Nevada.

Road Condition I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions) Winter Driving Conditions on I-80 on Golconda Summit; both directions; in Humboldt County in Nevada.

Road Condition I-80 Adverse Driving Conditions There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Halleck to Oasis; both directions; in Elko County in Nevada.

Road Condition I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Winnemucca to Imlay; in Humboldt County Nevada.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 59.8 in El Dorado County to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County in California.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 9.5 in Douglas County to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 18.5 in Lyon County to mile post 29.4 in Lyon County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Carson City County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions over Pancake Summit in Eureka County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 12:00 PM on 01/08/17

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions) Winter Driving Conditions on US-50 on Pinto Summit; both directions; in Eureka County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions from milepost 4 to milepost 22 in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 12:00 PM on 01/08/17

Construction US-6 Roadwork There is construction (Roadwork) on US-6 in both directions between mile post 18 and 44 for road improvements. Please use caution around this area in Coaldale Junction, Esmeralda County Nevada.

CA-70 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on CA-70 from mile post 43.3 in Plumas County to mile post 66.6 in Plumas County in California.

Road Condition CA-88 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on CA-88 from mile post 6.1 in Alpine County to mile post 22.7 in Alpine County in California.

Road Condition CA-88 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on CA-88 from mile post 52.4 in Amador County to mile post 6.1 in Alpine County in California.

Road Condition CA-89 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on CA-89 from mile post 21.0 in El Dorado County to mile post 0.0 in Plumas County in California.

Road Condition CA-89 Road Closed There is a conditions related event (Road Closed) on CA-89 from mile post 11.1 in El Dorado County to mile post 21.0 in El Dorado County in California.

A HIGH WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT AT THE SAN FRANCISCO-OAKLAND BAY BRIDGE /IN SAN FRANCISCO/ (SAN FRANCISCO,ALAMEDA CO) – TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CAMPERS, TRAILERS OR PERMIT LOADS

A HIGH WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM THE JCT OF SR 37 /IN VALLEJO/ TO PITT SCHOOL RD /IN DIXON/ (SOLANO CO) – TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CAMPERS, TRAILERS OR PERMIT LOADS

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM KINGVALE (PLACER CO) TO TRUCKEE (NEVADA CO)

EASTBOUND TRUCKS ARE BEING SCREENED AT APPLEGATE (PLACER CO) – DRIVERS MUST HAVE MAXIMUM CHAINS IN THEIR POSSESSION IN ORDER TO PROCEED – PERMIT LOADS ARE PROHIBITED

WESTBOUND TRUCKS ARE BEING SCREENED AT OVERLAND TRAIL RD /IN TRUCKEE/ (NEVADA CO) – DRIVERS MUST HAVE MAXIMUM CHAINS IN THEIR POSSESSION IN ORDER TO PROCEED – PERMIT LOADS ARE PROHIBITEDPLEASE RESEARCH CHAIN CONTROL LOCATIONS AS CALTRANS IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO UPDATE CHAIN CONTROL DESCRIPTIONS FOR CONSISTENCY WITH INTERNET MAPPING, LIKE GOOGLE MAPS & MAPQUEST.

Lyon County:

LCSO SAFETY ADVISORY

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers throughout the county to exercise extra caution on the roadways.

Remember, take things a little slower and give the vehicles around you a little extra safety space on the icy roads.

Highway 95. Although there may not be road controls, use caution over the passes. Icy roads on US 95 South caused numerous accidents 17 miles south of Fallon on Thursday and Friday.

IS CLOSED TO SINGLE AXLE VEHICLES PULLING DOUBLE TRAILERS FROM APPLEGATE (PLACER CO) TO THE NEVADA STATE LINE – DUE TO TRACTION CONCERNS

CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 1 MI EAST OF BAXTER (PLACER CO) TO THE NEVADA STATE LINE

PLEASE RESEARCH CHAIN CONTROL LOCATIONS AS CALTRANS IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO UPDATE CHAIN CONTROL DESCRIPTIONS FOR CONSISTENCY WITH INTERNET MAPPING, LIKE GOOGLE MAPS & MAPQUEST.

Many of the two-lane highways that cross the Sierra Nevada between the Nevada-California state line are closed. Go to http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi.