Saturday roads | NevadaAppeal.com

For updated conditions call 511 or go to http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx.

With another storm due into the area on late Saturday, plan accordingly and check for the latest information.

I-580 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-580 from mile post 0.5 in Washoe County to mile post 15.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Imlay to Oasis in Nevada.

I-80 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on I-80 from mile post 44.8 in Placer County to mile post 0.0 in Washoe County in California.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 21.6 in El Dorado County to mile post 52.5 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 52.1 in El Dorado County to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 Austin Summit from SR305 milepost 31.10 to US50 milepost 29.2 in Lander County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/22/17

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 77.5 in Churchill County to mile post 99.2 in Churchill County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Carson City County to mile post 7.6 in Carson City County in Nevada.

US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 from Austin to Eureka County Line in Nevada.

US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 Churchill County Line to Austin in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 in both directions from milepost 29.25 to milepost 34 Bob Scott Summit in Lander County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/22/17