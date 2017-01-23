School information | NevadaAppeal.com

Churchill County School District: Schools will open as scheduled. Some buses are running behind schedule because of the roads.

University of Nevada: Delayed until 10 a.m. on Monday: Applies to all UNR campuses and facilities. All 8 and 9 a.m. classes canceled.

All WNC campuses are on a two hour delay today, Monday, Jan. 23, and will open at 10 a.m. Classes that begin before 10 are cancelled. Classes starting after 10 will occur as scheduled. The Child Development Center on the Carson City campus will open at its regular time.

Schools at Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Washoe and Storey counties, Closed