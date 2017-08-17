 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: fish sandwich on a bun; French fries; cheese, lettuce, and tomato; pasta salad and orange

Tuesday: liver & onions or chopped beef; sliced tomatoes; mashed potatoes; mexicorn; sliced peaches; and wheat bread

Wednesday: burger stew; brown rice; steamed broccoli; cornbread; fruited yogurt

Thursday: Alaska pollock; steamed rice; pea salad; Brussel sprouts; brownie; plum

Friday: chef salad with turkey, ham, egg and cheese; strawberry cup; garlic bread