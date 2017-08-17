SENIOR MENU
August 17, 2017
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: fish sandwich on a bun; French fries; cheese, lettuce, and tomato; pasta salad and orange
Recommended Stories For You
Tuesday: liver & onions or chopped beef; sliced tomatoes; mashed potatoes; mexicorn; sliced peaches; and wheat bread
Wednesday: burger stew; brown rice; steamed broccoli; cornbread; fruited yogurt
Thursday: Alaska pollock; steamed rice; pea salad; Brussel sprouts; brownie; plum
Friday: chef salad with turkey, ham, egg and cheese; strawberry cup; garlic bread