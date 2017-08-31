 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday: Beef stew over noodles, biscuit, garden salad, Chantilly fruit cup

Wednesday: Birthday Day: Popcorn shrimp, popcorn chicken, fries, garden salad, mixed fruit cup, French bread and birthday cake

Thursday: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, garden salad, mixed vegetables, apricots, oatmeal cookie, 9 grain bread

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pineapple upside down cake, garden salad