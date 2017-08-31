SENIOR MENU
August 31, 2017
William N. Pennington Life Center
(Churchill County Senior Center)
952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406
775-423-7096
Monday-Friday
Monday: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday: Beef stew over noodles, biscuit, garden salad, Chantilly fruit cup
Wednesday: Birthday Day: Popcorn shrimp, popcorn chicken, fries, garden salad, mixed fruit cup, French bread and birthday cake
Thursday: Breaded chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, garden salad, mixed vegetables, apricots, oatmeal cookie, 9 grain bread
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pineapple upside down cake, garden salad