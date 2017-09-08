 SENIOR MENU | NevadaAppeal.com

SENIOR MENU

William N. Pennington Life Center

(Churchill County Senior Center)

952 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406

775-423-7096

Monday-Friday

Monday: Lasagna, spinach, garlic bread and fresh oranges

Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion and cantaloupe

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, zucchini, biscuits and strawberry shortcake

Thursday: Pub house cod, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, spice cake and pears

Friday: Fruity breakfast parfait, plain omelet, bacon, hash browns, tropical fruit cup and orange juice

