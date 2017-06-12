Showers clearing today | NevadaAppeal.com

Showers clearing today
June 12, 2017
Today
Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
