Special Medicaid open enrollment | NevadaAppeal.com

The Division of Health Care Financing and Policy (DHCFP), Nevada Medicaid, announces Nevada is bringing on four Managed Care Organizations and holding a special Open Enrollment for approximately 460,000 Nevada Medicaid enrollees participating in managed care.

The special open enrollment began April 1 and goes through June 30 of this year to allow members to choose from the new plan options.

For more information about Open Enrollment, call your Medicaid district office; Northern Nevada, 775-687-1900 or http://dhcfp.nv.gov/Contact/Contact_Home/.

"We want to remind Nevadans covered by managed care that there are now four health plans to choose from: Aetna Better Health of Nevada, Amerigroup Community Care, Health Plan of Nevada and SilverSummit Health plan," said Marta Jensen, Acting Administrator of DHCFP. "We look forward to the opportunity to assist Nevadans covered by managed care with their health coverage needs."

Reading the information from each of the four organizations will help individuals choose the Managed Care Organization that is best for you and your family. Having four plans allows additional choices and options for value added benefits that are above and beyond the normal Medicaid benefit package.

Aetna Better Health of Nevada: 866-815-3732, http://www.AetnaBetterHealth.com

SilverSummit Healthplan: 844-366-2880, http://www.SilverSummitHealthPlan.com

Health Plan of Nevada: 800-962-8074, http://www.myHPNmedicaid.com

Amerigroup Community Care: 800-600-4441, http://www.MyAmerigroup.com/NV