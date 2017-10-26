Spooktacular right around the corner

Halloween is right around the corner when the Downtown Merchants' Association's annual Spooktacular returns.

The Spooktacular will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. all along Maine Street in Fallon's historic downtown. Among the events, the Fallon Theater will be hosting a haunted house, portraits done by PictureThis, and costume contests for families; 2 Sisters Boutique will have a kids and family costume contest, and the Lahontan Valley News will host a pet costume contest.

Photos from the pet costume contest will appear in the Nov. 3 edition of "Valley Dogs rule Halloween."

There also will be face painting, a crazy bull and a rockwall. Other activities include pumpkin painting, bounce houses, vignettes from CCHS's production of Annie, and a hot dog stand hosted by the Quarterback Club. Emergency vehicles from Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Churchill County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol will also be on hand for safety and for people to check out.

One of the big draws, however, is the trick or treating. Children and families are encouraged to walk among the downtown businesses to trick or treat for candy in a safe community environment.

The Churchill County Parks and Recreation Department also will have its annual haunted house and hay rides from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission to the haunted house is $4 and $2 for the hayride with children 2 and under being free. Churchill County Pool will also be doing a Trunk or Treat tonight from 5:30 to 6:30 with treats, contests and prizes for best-dressed, prettiest, scariest and funniest trunk.

Recommended Stories For You

Nevada Day festivities Saturday in Carson City

A three-day weekend honoring Nevada's statehood may stretch into a four-day weekend with Halloween on Tuesday.

Fallon, like many other Nevada communities, recognizes trick or treat on the actual Nevada Day, Monday, when in 1864, Congress approved the state's admittance into the Union during the Civil War.

Needless to say, adults have been known to party on Saturday, while the children have been left holding the candy bags two days later.

The Silver State celebrates its 153rd birthday this weekend (actually Tuesday) and Carson City is rolling out the red carpet on Saturday with many activities. The annual parade on Carson Street kicks off at 10 a.m.

Mayor Ken Tedford said historically, Fallon had trick or treating on the day before the Nevada Day parade; however, when the Nevada State Legislature changed Nevada Day activities to a three-day holiday in the 1990s, Fallon tried to keep trick or treating on admission day.

"The Downtown Merchants provides a safe venue for kids and parents," Tedford previously said.

All state, county and city offices and schools are closed today.