Swift Communications, Churchill County Library building a better community

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation grant is providing funding for Build a Better Community-themed activities at the Churchill County Library.

The library's weekly story time programs on Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. have been including food-related activities locally sourced from Lattin Farms.

"We've observed the plants we started in May and our little composting bin," said Jeslyn MacDiarmid with the library's Children's Services. "The children were amazed when all that was left of our banana peel was the stem."

MacDiarmid said topics have been fruits, vegetables and grains as well as include related books available for checkout from the library. Children also receive books to keep for their home libraries.

Upcoming activities include Fallon melons, healthy snacks, cheese, apples and pumpkins.

"Then we will put it all together in a 'My Plate' activity," she said.

View the schedule of specific activities at http://www.ChurchillCountyLibrary.org.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation has awarded more than $450,000 since 2008 to organizations that promote literacy in areas where Swift Communications conducts business.

The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation was formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications, which owns and operates the Lahontan Valley News. Bessie Minor Swift was mother of Philip Swift, the founder of Swift Communications. Bessie was born in Onaga, Kan., on June 29, 1887. She was raised in Kansas City, and then moved to Blackburn, Mo., where she taught school in a one-room schoolhouse. Phil recalls the importance of education was reinforced throughout his upbringing not so much through statements or concrete expectations, but more through the example of his mother's interest in English, reading, history and music.