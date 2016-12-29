Take a walk into the New Year | NevadaAppeal.com

Walking in the cold this past week was bracing to say the least. As we walked around the track by the dog park, my husband commented, “If we didn’t have Watson, I wouldn’t be out in this cold.” I had to agree, but it was great to hurry along trying to avoid the icy wind.

I have always been a walker and to have company on my walks is a double treat. Walking is one of the best and easiest exercises anyone can do. Dogs need exercise to keep healthy, and walking is a natural for them. Dogs’ ancestors often roamed for miles and miles every day, so their bodies are built for exercise.

Consider making a New Year’s resolution to walk for your health. What have you got to lose? If your BFF (best furry friend) is a couch potato, it’s time to get into a healthy routine by stepping out together.

One suggestion for walking is to vary your routine. Dogs love to smell new scents and visit unfamiliar places. Of course, Watson checks out the P-mail every morning at Laura Mills Park, but I suspect he’s guarding his territory.

Regular exercise not only keeps your dog healthy but can also dramatically reduce problem behaviors such as barking, jumping and chewing. Experts recommend 30 minutes a day walking, chasing the ball or playing with other dogs.

CAPS always welcomes volunteers to come out and take a stroll with our furry friends. Take that first step and become healthier. As Lao Tzu said, “The journey of 1000 miles begins with a single step.” Happy New Year!

LOOKING FOR A HOME

Miss Cleo is a three-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. She is absolutely adorable and would like to have an active life in a home with no other animals. She loves children and she is pretty well behaved. Miss Cleo also likes goats way too much and should stay away from livestock. Start your new year with a great walking partner who will love you every step of the way.

IN NEED OF

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. We have enthusiastic dogs and cats just waiting to meet you. Call Rita at 775-423-7500 for details.

We are collecting aluminum cans. You can drop them off at CAPS or call and we will pick them up (423-7500).

SHOUT OUT TO

Fallon Ford-Toyota for Paying It Forward to CAPS with their donation of $2,295. It is such a privilege to live in Fallon with such wonderful community support. We thank you from the bottom of our furry paws. You make such a difference to all of our guests. A Big Paws Up to you!

To all the Fallon residents who bought vehicles from Fallon Ford-Toyota. You helped make our dreams come true

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart in January; I will announce the date in a later column. Of course we will have the Kissin’ Booth and a wiggly volunteer to kiss. We will also have caps, long-sleeved t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, so please check them out after you have smooched our pooch. Ring in the New Year with the 2017 Happy Endings Calendar.

DON’T FORGET

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices, and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you. We have already raised $210.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree of your choice just in time for spring. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets. The drawing will be held on Mar 15, and the winner doesn’t have to be present to win.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week’s column.