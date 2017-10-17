Tammy Parkerson

Where do you work?

I've been employed for 2.5 years with Highland Estates, a continuing care retirement community.

What do you do there?

I'm the human resources manager. I am responsible for hiring, staffing, training, staff retention, tuition paid CNA licensing program.

How many women are employed there?

84

Tell us about your family.

Recently married to Michael Dockery. I have a daughter, Jade who is 22, a daughter Olivia, 16, and a son, Creed, age 9.

What do you love about your job?

Giving people opportunities to advance in the careers!

What is your favorite success story?

Giving a group of people the opportunity to complete a CNA licensing program here at Highland so they can better their careers. Tuition was paid for by our company.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Treat everyone like I would want to be treated. No one is better than anyone, no matter what position they hold.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

To be ambitious, responsible and to always believe in yourself and never give up!

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of women in business?

Have faith in yourself. Never give up on your dreams. Anyone can do what they set their minds to and everyone deserves that chance to be successful.

What are your hobbies?

Spending time with my family, antiques, cooking, traveling!

What do you love most about Fallon?

It's small and the community pulls together when situations arise. Everyone is friendly when you pass by them.

Is there anything else about being a Woman in Business that you would like to share?

It's not always easy, but it is worth the hard work and results at the end of the day. Being a mom doesn't stop you from following your dreams.