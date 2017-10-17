Teri Buchanan

Franchise owner of H&R Block in Fallon and Yerington.

Worked/Owned: Been with H&R Block for 40 years

How many women are employed at H&R Block: 14

Tell us about yourself:

Born and raised in Elko, moved to Fallon in 1978. Originally went to cosmetology school. I owned my own beauty salon at age 19. Moved to Reno with husband in 1971 and eventually settled in Fallon. Very proud of my Basque background and heritage. My maternal grandparents were from Spain and just a few years ago, I was able to travel to Spain for 7 weeks. While there, I found 37 members of my Basque-heritage family!

Got bored with beauty salon work and saw a sign to learn how to do income tax returns. And that is how it all started!

Tell us about your family.

Married to Cliff, 49 years this year, two children, daughter, Danielle, son, Randy, four grandsons, Titan, Raeden, Connor, Logan.

Describe your job.

Senior tax analyst. You come here to get your tax questions answered and your taxes done! I help clients understand their life situations concerning their taxes. We want to work with them and be their solution! I admire the challenge because each life situation is different — a different scenario for each person—We figure out the best we are trained to do as tax preparers.

What is your favorite success story?

My favorite success story is the first time I beat the IRS on an audit! That was the greatest!

What is the best advice you ever received?

It was from my Grandmother which was, "Always protect your name." This seems to link strongly with what I do today.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Enjoy what you do! Make your work, personal life, family, job all synchronize to harmonize together. Be nice and willing to help others, always.

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of women in business?

Pick a goal, work at it, always learn, persevere! Age is irrelevant, it is never too late to follow a goal!

Tell us about your hobbies?

Camping and exploring the great outdoors!

What do you love most about Churchill County?

The wide, open spaces! I can get in the car and be out in the open spaces before you know it. It is a world of peace and you can create your own world out there. When you live in a place like this, where it is so open, then life is slower, simpler and you can relax.

Is there anything else about being a woman in business that you would like to share?

Women have to be responsible for themselves. Take charge of your own life, and work the system!